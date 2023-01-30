Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Photo by Mahanga via CC SA 3.0

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore decided to mutually part ways and the Dallas Cowboys believe the answer is to look for a new offensive coordinator.

While one can say it was a mutual decision, it most likely was a lot closer to a firing as Kellen Moore had one year left on his contract to remain as the offensive coordinator.

In an effort to revitalize the team's offense, Dallas Morning News is reporting that head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to take over offensive play-calling duties. He is no stranger to calling plays as he has done so previously with the Green Bay Packers, and prior to being head coach of the Green Bay Packers, McCarthy was an offensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

Kellen Moore has been considered a hot commodity and NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that the Los Angeles Chargers are expected to reach out to Kellen Moore for their open offensive coordinator position.

Kellen Moore had been the offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys from 2019 through this past season. Prior to being offensive coordinator, he was the Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach in 2018.

Before coaching, Kellen Moore was a quarterback with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys until 2017.

At only 34 years of age, Kellen Moore has a bright future ahead wherever he goes.

