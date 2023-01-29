Superstar NFL Quarterback Undergoes Major Surgery

Photo by Al Soot on Unsplash

The Los Angeles Chargers had a season of high hopes come crashing down when they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card matchup during the first weekend of playoff football in the National Football League.

However, one superstar quarterback was playing hurt and following the season has now undergone major surgery in an effort to prepare for 2023.

According to top NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles Chargers superstar quarterback Justin Herbert underwent major surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder. The surgery took place last Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Los Angeles Chargers fully expect that the star quarterback, Justin Herbert, will be cleared in time to participate in the offseason program as they prepare for the 2023 NFL season.

This past season, quarterback Justin Herbert helped lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a 10-7 record, which was enough to secure a wild-card position for the playoffs.

In the third season starting for the 2020 offensive rookie of the year, the pro-bowl quarterback threw for 4,723 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

There was concern earlier in the season when Justin Herbert took a major hit and suffered a major rib injury. However, he never missed a game and powered through the season.

Hopefully, Justin Herbert will heal fast from the surgery and will be ready to go for the 2023 season.

