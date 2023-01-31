Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major Surgery

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

The Indianapolis Colts entered the season with high expectations after trading for former NFL MVP Matt Ryan to try to help lead the team to a deep playoff run. This was the expectation for the team, as in 2021 the Indianapolis Colts finished 9-8, just barely missing the playoffs, with Carson Wentz as their quarterback.

However, the team faltered and took a massive step back as Matt Ryan struggled and superstar running back Jonathan Taylor could not stay healthy. As a result, the Indianapolis Colts finished their 2022 campaign with a 4-12-1 record and head coach Frank Reich was fired in the middle of the season.

Today, we have more reasons as to why the running game faltered only a year after having the running back that led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

According to top NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor underwent ankle surgery in an effort to make sure he gets back to 100 percent.

This season, Jonathan Taylor missed 6 games over the course of three different stretches due to injuries. He played 11 games with the Colts this year, and in those 11 games, he rushed 192 times for 861 yards, and 4 touchdowns, as well as having 28 receptions for 143 receiving yards.

This was a far way away from his 2021 numbers, where in 17 games he rushed 332 times for 1,811 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, as well as 40 catches, 360 yards, and 2 receiving touchdowns which led him to be the consensus number one pick in fantasy football drafts this past season.

Ian Rapoport reports that Jonathan Taylor underwent minimally invasive surgery to clean out his ankle. While there was no structural damage, Jonathan Taylor did feel a lingering issue.

The hope is after clearing "a bunch of junk in there from a bunch of years", Jonathan Taylor is hoping to "make sure I'm 100% ready to rock".

He, as well as the Colts, will be looking to have a bounce-back season in 2023.

