Top Football Star Arrested

Photo by Stephan Coudassot on Unsplash

There are a lot of big stories in sports, and from time to time, a player catches the attention of all of America and wins the hearts of millions of fans. Over the past two years, University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been one such story.

On Sunday morning, January 29, Bennett was taken into custody by authorities in Dallas due to what officials are calling public intoxication. The arrest happened after Bennett, 25, was reportedly “banging on doors” in the area around 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Authorities were called and they determined that the star quarterback was intoxicated.

Fox News reports that it is unclear if he has been released as of Sunday afternoon.

This month’s title game, where the University of Georgia beat TCU 52-7, was the last game of Bennett’s collegiate career. He is now expected to enter this year’s NFL draft, where he is expected to be a top pick.

It is unclear how today’s events will affect his draft stock, but teams will definitely be paying attention.

Bennett had 8,428 passing yards and 66 touchdown passes in his college career. He also won the Most Outstanding Player Award for his performance in the championship game.

ESPN’s NFL draft expert, Mel Kiper, projected this past week that Bennett would “probably” be a third-round pick in the draft.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.