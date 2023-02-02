Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In Practice

Photo by Brock Wegner on Unsplash

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 to advance to the National Football League's AFC Championship and just one win away from playing in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona versus either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.

However, during that game, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a major injury to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who got rolled up on and suffered a high-ankle sprain. Typically the injury leads to players being out for numerous weeks, but all reports indicate Patrick Mahomes has been practicing in full and will be starting on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, when things appeared to be going well for the Kansas City Chiefs, another superstar on their team has now popped up on the injury report.

According to NFL reporter James Palmer, superstar tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, has popped up on the injury report with a back injury and has a questionable designation for Sunday's AFC championship matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals. He did not answer media questions as he had to receive treatment for the injury.

Reporter Ryan Hannable tweeted out that renowned play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz announced that tight end Travis Kelce tweaked his back at the very end of practice.

This is important to note because, in one of the original announcements by Ian Rapoport, Travis Kelce participated fully in practice despite being listed with the injury. This is a lot more worrying that the injury popped up at the end of practice, so he would have practiced fully regardless.

This is a situation to monitor, as a hampered or, potentially out, Travis Kelce would hamper the Kansas City Chiefs immensely as he is their leading receiver.

Update: Travis Kelce proceeded to play in the game and had 7 catches for 78 yards as the Chiefs are advancing to the Super Bowl. I suppose the back injury was not that severe, as he helped carry the team past the Cincinnati Bengals.

