New Orleans Saints Lose Coach

The New Orleans are coming off a disappointing season where they finished 7-10 and tied with the worst record in their division of the NFC South. Currently plagued by negative cap, a lack of a top quarterback, and a head coach in Sean Payton that left to go to broadcast, the team looks headed towards a rebuild.

They New Orleans Saints are also currently shopping around their former head coach Sean Payton, asking for high draft picks in return for whichever team would like to sign the star head coach.

However, the New Orleans Saints just lost a different coach to a division rival.

According to top NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Atlanta Falcons have hired New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen as the teams new defensive coordinator.

Ryan Nielsen, who is only 43 years old, has been with the New Orleans Saints since 2017. Over the past five seasons with the team, Nielsen worked his way up from defensive line coach, to assistant head coach, to co-defensive coordinator.

He will now be leaving the team to joining the Atlanta Falcons as their definitive defensive coordinator.

The New Orleans Saints will be losing a prime member of their coaching staff, who has helped developed the elite defensive line of the New Orleans Saints over the past five seasons.

Not only that, the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator will now be someone that has spent the past five seasons practicing against their biggest division rivals offense.

It is a bad loss for the New Orleans Saints and a great acquisition for the Atlanta Falcons.

