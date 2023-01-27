Boston, MA

Former All Star Designated for Assignment

OnlyHomers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Teic_0kTahsG700
Photo byClark Van Der BekenonUnsplash

Life as a Major League reliever can have some of the highest highs and lowest lows of any role in professional sports, with heroes turning into villains in the eyes of a fan base in only a season's time, sometimes even less. With such a small margin for error, many relievers who find success may see that achievement fade as their team looks for the next man to take their place on the roster.

Such is the case for Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes, who was designated for assignment earlier this week after the team made their deal with outfielder Adam Duvall official, creating the need for a roster spot. Barnes, 33, has spent his full career with the Red Sox, transitioning to the bullpen while in the minors, and eventually becoming a key cog in the back end of their pitching staff, even earning an All-Star nod in 2021.

Barnes starred in the first half of the 2021 season, taking over as the club's closer and posting dominant numbers that led to a two-year extension worth $18.75 million with a club option for 2024. Unfortunately, however, Barnes has not been able to live up to that high benchmark since, compiling a 6.11 ERA during the rest of the 2021 campaign and being left off of the Red Sox's postseason roster.

He started the 2022 season similarly dismal, before landing on the IL with shoulder inflammation. He returned in August, posting good numbers in the short period, which may spark interest around the league in obtaining his services for 2023.

The Red Sox now have a week to either trade Barnes or pass him through the waiver wire. He will be earning $7.5 million this year and has a club option for next year.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# MLB# Baseball New# Matt Barnes# Boston Red Sox

Comments / 1

Published by

Breaking Sports News from around the world brought to you by the team behind OnlyHomers, a sports statistics tracking website.

Boston, MA
42K followers

More from OnlyHomers

New Update Released on NFL Star's Injury

In today's NFL, concussions are treated more seriously than at any other time in the sport's history and there was good news on that front for the Miami Dolphins after it was reported that their star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has cleared concussion protocol.

Read full story

Tennis Superstar Suffers Significant Injury

Many times in sports we hear of great triumphs over significant hurdles, whether they be injury-related or mental, earning praise from all of those around the sport. However, it is rare to see an athlete overcome a significant injury to win at the highest level, but that is exactly what Nova Djokovic was able to do at the Australian Open.

Read full story

Former College Football Star and Coach Dies

The college football world lost a longtime coach and former star quarterback Tuesday night, as news broke that Cleve Bryant passed away earlier this week, according to legendary head coach Mack Brown.

Read full story
Harrisonburg, VA

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.

Read full story
5 comments

NFL Legend and Future Hall of Famer Announces Retirement

After a storied career that resulted in numerous records, seven Super Bowl victories across two franchises, and three MVP awards, NFL legend Tom Brady has announced that he is retiring from football.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple Surgeries

The Dallas Cowboys suffered an awful defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, failing to reach the NFC Championship game or Super Bowl since 1995 when the team won the Super Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Read full story
6 comments

NASCAR Makes Major Rule Change

In one of the greatest sports moments last year, Ross Chastain made a bold move by deciding to try to wall ride in the final lap in order to advance to Championship 4. The move, straight out of a video game, was one of the most unexpected moves that ended up working successfully but poses an incredibly dangerous risk. The move set the record for the fastest lap time ever at Martinsville, which could lead to other daring individuals attempting the same feat knowing that it works in real life and not just in a video game.

Read full story
40 comments

NFL Superstar Contemplating Retirement

The San Francisco 49ers have just concluded their 2022 National Football League campaign after losing in the NFC Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7. On top of this loss, the team also lost elite defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans as he signed a six-year contract to become the team's third head coach in as many seasons.

Read full story
3 comments
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers Lose Coach

The Green Bay Packers are entering a pivotal and potential franchise-altering offseason, where the heaviest discussion will be centered around superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Read full story
35 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal Loss

The San Francisco 49ers are already in offseason mode following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, and now we have heard the first reports on where their early focus might be.

Read full story
14 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco 49ers Lose Coach

The San Francisco 49ers season ended on Sunday after a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, just one win away from making the Super Bowl. The biggest issue for the San Francisco 49ers had to be the injuries suffered this season at the quarterback position, losing Trey Lance early in the season to a season-ending injury, then losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a long-term foot injury. With only one win away from making the Super Bowl, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL and backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

New Orleans Saints Trade Superstar

This offseason many teams have been looking to hire new coaches. However, out of all coaches, one stood above the rest. That coach is former Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. After having it look like Sean Payton would sit out the 2023 season and remain in broadcasting for another year, we now know he will be returning to coaching.

Read full story
14 comments
Portsmouth, VA

Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous Decision

One of the strangest stories to be seen, in Portsmouth, Virginia, a 22-year-old female assistant coach on the Churchland JV girls' basketball team filled in for a 13-year-old player that played for the Truckers.

Read full story
30 comments

Baseball Superstar Makes Major Signing

The Los Angeles Angels have two of Major League Baseball's best players in history on their squad right now, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Mike Trout is signed to a long-term contract, while Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to be a free agent after the 2023 MLB season.

Read full story
7 comments

MLB All-Star and World Series Champion Retires

To be named a Major League All-Star is an incredible feat held for only a select few out of the countless players that have passed through in MLB history, and marks a significant place in the careers of those that are lucky enough to attend the annual game that brings together the greatest that the game has to offer.

Read full story
1 comments

Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dies

The college sports world is mourning the loss of one of their most iconic voices following the death of Jim Leahey, who was the voice of thousands of games across a wide range of sports on radio and television for over 60 years.

Read full story
3 comments

Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31

Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.

Read full story
37 comments
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Bucs Interviewing Champion For Coaching Job

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoprt broke some major NFL coaching news on Monday with word that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to interview a top college football coach in their search for an offensive coordinator.

Read full story
2 comments

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.

Read full story
424 comments

NFL Announces Major Change

It is already offseason mode in the NFL, as only two teams remain in contention for the Super Bowl championship. As teams look toward working to better their roster for next season, the NFL made a major announcement on Monday that could help shape the strategy of teams across the league.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy