Former All Star Designated for Assignment

Life as a Major League reliever can have some of the highest highs and lowest lows of any role in professional sports, with heroes turning into villains in the eyes of a fan base in only a season's time, sometimes even less. With such a small margin for error, many relievers who find success may see that achievement fade as their team looks for the next man to take their place on the roster.

Such is the case for Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes, who was designated for assignment earlier this week after the team made their deal with outfielder Adam Duvall official, creating the need for a roster spot. Barnes, 33, has spent his full career with the Red Sox, transitioning to the bullpen while in the minors, and eventually becoming a key cog in the back end of their pitching staff, even earning an All-Star nod in 2021.

Barnes starred in the first half of the 2021 season, taking over as the club's closer and posting dominant numbers that led to a two-year extension worth $18.75 million with a club option for 2024. Unfortunately, however, Barnes has not been able to live up to that high benchmark since, compiling a 6.11 ERA during the rest of the 2021 campaign and being left off of the Red Sox's postseason roster.

He started the 2022 season similarly dismal, before landing on the IL with shoulder inflammation. He returned in August, posting good numbers in the short period, which may spark interest around the league in obtaining his services for 2023.

The Red Sox now have a week to either trade Barnes or pass him through the waiver wire. He will be earning $7.5 million this year and has a club option for next year.

