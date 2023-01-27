Major Boxing Match Announced

Photo byAttentie Attentieon

The boxing world is gearing up for a major boxing match that was just announced to take place in just one month on February 26, 2023.

ESPN has announced that boxer and Youtube superstar Jake Paul will be fighting boxer Tommy 'TNT' Fury on February 26, 2023, only on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

The highly publicized matchup will be taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The fight is set to be contested at 185 pounds and contracted for eight rounds.

Jake Paul, who is 26 years of age, is currently 6-0 in his professional boxing career, where he has never boxed a true boxer until now. Throughout his 6 wins, he has 4 KO's, and Jake Paul has defeated AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley twice, and Anderson Silva.

Paul is most known for his Youtube channel where he currently has over 20 million subscribers.

Tommy 'TNT' Fury is 23 years old and is 8-0 in his professional boxing career with 4 wins by KO. Fury comes from a storied boxing family, where his half-brother is Tyson Fury who holds has never lost a fight in 34 bouts and is the current WBC heavyweight title holder.

Tommy Fury has a lot to live up to, and Jake Paul will be trying to finally prove that he can fight professional boxers.

The two were supposed to fight twice before, but it has been pushed back due to Fury having a bacterial chest infection. It looks like we finally have a set date for the highly anticipated bout to square off.

