Legendary Basketball Broadcaster Dies

One of the all-time legends of sports broadcasting has left us. We have received word that legendary college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died.

His son announced the passing of his father in a tweet on Thursday, saying, “The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy.”

Packer began his career as a basketball player himself, playing college ball at Wake Forest, who made it to the Final Four with Packer in 1962.

He made his transition to broadcasting in the 1970s, beginning in Raleigh, North Carolina. By 1974, he began at NBC Sports, where he remained until 1981, according to the New York Post.

After leaving NBC, he joined CBS Sports, working there until his retirement in 2008. He broadcasted every single NCAA March Madness Tournament from 1975 to 2008 and is known as one of the best and most well-known sports broadcasters of all time.

While leading the NCAA broadcasts during the tournament, Packer was also known during the regular season as an analyst for ACC games.

Packer had been in ill health recently and had been hospitalized in recent weeks. He ultimately died of kidney failure, according to ESPN.

Billy Packer was 82. We send our condolences to Packer's family and friends following their loss.

