Another MLB Legend Dies

Photo by Public Domain

Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.

The Associated Press reports that Ray Herbert has passed away following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He died in December, despite the fact that his death was just announced today. He died just days after his 93rd birthday.

Herbert made his Major League debut in 1950 with the Detroit Tigers and saw time across 14 seasons. Besides the Tigers, he played for the Kansas City Athletics, the Chicago White Sox, and the Philadelphia Phillies.

In the 1962 season for the White Sox, he was an all-star, winning 20 games and having a 3.27 ERA. The following season, he bested that ERA, with a 3.24 ERA and leading the league with seven shutouts.

Following his career wrapping up in 1966 with the Phillies, Herbert stayed involved in baseball and even served as the bullpen pitcher for the Detroit Tigers for decades.

It was a dream come true for the local kid from Detroit, who had the chance to play for his hometown team, making his debut for them, and later working for them. He died in nearby Plymouth, Michigan.

We send our condolences to his family and friends following his loss.

