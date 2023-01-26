Legendary MLB Star Dies

Photo by Public Domain

Over the past few years, we have had more than our fair share of deaths of former Major League Baseball stars. From Hall of Famers to World Series Champions. From All-Stars to players that just impacted their team in a variety of ways, it is always tragic to hear of the passing of a player that meant so much to the team they were on.

On Thursday, we learned of the death of another such star. The Chicago White Sox announced the passing of one of the all-time stars of the franchise, Gary Peters.

Peters was a star pitcher for them during the 1960s before spending time with the Boston Red Sox in the early 1970s.

He made his debut for the White Sox in 1959 and made his mark on the team in the subsequent years. He was the 1963 Rookie of the Year during his first real taste of time in the big leagues. He was a two-time All-Star, getting the honor in 1964 and 1967. He led the American League in Earned Run Average in 1963 and 1966 and led the American League in wins in 1964. He also ranks eighth all-time for strikeouts with the White Sox with 1,098.

Gary Peters was 85 years old, and we send our condolences to his friends and family following his loss.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.