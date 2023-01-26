NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

A star National Football League player is going on the defensive following many people speaking out about his antics during Saturday’s NFL playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants.

The Eagles won the game and were able to move on to the championship round matchup this coming weekend against the San Francisco 49ers, but wide receiver A.J. Brown was seen during the matchup with the Giants as less than happy.

When cameras zoomed in on Brown, you could see him showing frustration, and he is now speaking out about it, telling reporters that he’s not a “diva.”

"I'm never the receiver to go on the sideline or try to cause problems on the sideline. I'm not that guy. I think that's what you could describe as a diva, but I'm not that person," he said. "I'm a guy who goes up and talks to the quarterback and talk to the [offensive coordinator] and do it that way. I'm not a guy that's going to cause commotion on the sideline. That's not who I am. I'll never be that guy." The quotes were shared by ESPN.

He said that it is normal for NFL wide receivers to want to be involved in every play. “they throw the ball to me 100 times, I’m going to want it 101 times. Me personally, I just feel like I can change the game at any moment. Getting the ball often keeps you going, keeps you in a rhythm. It definitely puts you in a zone. You’re locked in. Of course I want the ball.”

