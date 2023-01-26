Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge Move

Photo by Erik Drost/Creative Commons

With just weeks left before pitchers and catchers report for Major League Baseball spring training, teams continue to make moves to improve their team for the upcoming 2023 season, as well as make changes to improve their team going into the future.

The Tampa Bay Rays have a history of performing very well, regularly making the playoffs, despite always having one of the lowest payrolls in the sport.

On Wednesday, the team locked up one of their star pitchers with news that they have signed 30-year-old left-hander Jeffrey Springs to a four-year extension worth $31 million, according to the Associated Press. The deal comes ahead of what was set to be an arbitration hearing between the two sides as both sides had exchanged arbitration salaries.

The left-hander was a reliever for the Rays to start the 2022 season but was able to perform well enough to become a starting pitcher by May. He finished the season with a 9-5 record and a 2.46 ERA in 33 appearances for the team, including 25 as a starting pitcher. He has been with the Rays since being acquired from the Boston Red Sox in February of 2021.

Springs was first drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 30th round of the Texas Rangers, making him quite the success despite being drafted in a later round.

