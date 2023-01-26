Milwaukee, WI

NBA Star Diagnosed With Major Injury

Photo byThe ed17 via CC SA 4.0

Only a couple of years ago, the Milwaukee Bucks were victorious in winning the 2021 championship in the National Basketball League. They remain one of the best teams in the NBA and competitors for another run at a championship. This season they have a 31-17 record and sit in third place of the Eastern Conference, just three-and-a-half games behind the Boston Celtics.

However, the team has suffered a major injury that could derail the next few weeks.

Top NBA reporter for the Atlantic, Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks star forward/center Bobby Portis has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee and will be missing time.

Top NBA reporter for ESPN, Adrian Wojnarowski, further reported that Bobby Portis will miss at least two weeks, and will be re-evaluated at the two-week mark.

It could be speculated that depending on the evaluation, he would miss additional time as they would ramp the star forward up to make sure he is healthy enough for game action.

The team has been dealing with injuries over the past month, with NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and star Khris Middleton being out for a significant amount of time before their return on Monday.

Just as it appeared they were getting healthy, their star in Bobby Portis is now going to miss several games and multiple weeks.

This season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Portis has put up an average of 14.4 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game over the course of an average of 26.8 minutes per game.

