Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By Millions

Some people argue that those who are involved in the sports world are overpaid to begin with. They argue that athletes, coaches, and other staff make too much money and that they should be paid closer to what the average person in America makes.

Those arguments are often made within college sports, where college football and college basketball coaches rack up extremely lucrative deals while the players cannot get a penny from the school due to NCAA rules.

One coach not only received a giant contract but he was overpaid by more than $1 million by the university that hired him.

It was revealed during an audit that Louisiana State University overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly by $1,001,368 during the first year of a massive 10-year, $100 million contract he received to coach the team. The error is said to be because payments were made to both Kelly’s LLC and to Kelly himself, according to ESPN.

The duplicate payments occurred from May to December of 2022, and now the school is working to correct the error.

Kelly moved to LSU as coach after the 2021 season after a long and successful career at Notre Dame, where he coached for 12 seasons. In his first year with the club, Kelly led the team to an SEC West Division title and a 10-4 record, ultimately winning the Citrus Bowl.

