MLB Legend Calls Hall of Fame Vote "Embarrassment"

Photo by Roy Luck/Flickr

On Tuesday, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America elected one nominee, former 3B Scott Rolen, to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, but many others who were on the ballot were not so fortunate and did not get elected.

Former star second baseman Jeff Kent was in his last year on the ballot and with only 47 percent of votes cast in his favor, he missed election to the Hall of Fame by nearly 30 percent. He is now speaking out about the process, and he is not very happy.

“The voting over the years has been too much of a head-scratching embarrassment. Baseball is losing a couple generations of great players that were the best in their era because a couple non-voting stat folks keep comparing those players to players already voted in from generations past and are influencing the votes. It’s unfair to the best players in their own era and those already voted in, in my opinion,” Kent told the San Francisco Chronicle.

He continued, “steroids clouded the whole system, too, and with the reduction of eligibility years, to clear the ballot deck, I got caught up in it all, I guess.”

Kent was not accused of taking steroids in his career, but he played in the heart of the steroid era, and his teammate for multiple seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Barry Bonds, was implicated in the scandal.

Across his career, playing for the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers, Kent racked up 2,461 hits and 377 career home runs. Kent was the 2000 Most Valuable Player Award winner with the San Francisco Giants.

