Olympian Tragically Dies

The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.

An athlete who had such an honor passed away this week. Mounir Jelili had the honor to represent the country of Tunisia as an Olympian twice. First in 1972, and then in 1976. Not only that, but his brother, Mohamed Naceur Jelili, had also competed in those two Olympic games.

Jelili was a member of the Tunisian Men’s Handball team in those Olympic tournaments. In 1972, he played one game for the team, which played in group B, competing against East Germany, Czechoslovakia, and Iceland. Tunisia finished last in the group, going 0-3.

Despite the team not having much success at the Olympic level in either of his two years on the team, he was able to compete well enough to make the national team and the team was able to qualify for the Olympics, helping him to fulfill the lifelong dream of competing for a gold medal for his country.

Jelili passed away in his native land of Tunisia on Tuesday. He was 73. There is no word on his cause of death, but we send condolences to his family and friends.

