NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job.

Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.

He even made changes and shook things up as head coach, firing multiple coaches and beginning to make his team his own. Pro Football Rumors even indicates that team executives were pleased with the performance of the veteran coach.

Rosburg also seemed to want to return himself as he made his interest known to the team in retaining the job.

However, the team had other plans, as, on Wednesday, the Broncos chose to fire Rosburg and will not be bringing him back in any capacity.

This move will send the 67-year-old Rosburg likely back into retirement after he was pulled out of retirement for the Broncos position last year.

Now, the team is on the hunt for their new head coach, with reporting from local media that 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and former Stanford University head coach David Shaw were among the favorites.

