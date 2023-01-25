Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWYEZ_0kRL2MVs00
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports.

Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.

The Atheltic report has mentioned teams such as the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and New York Knicks as possible places where Myers may end up, and also has mentioned the Los Angeles Clippers as an option, according to Bleacher Report.

The reporting seems to indicate that Myers was more of a pay raise, but team owner Joe Lacob has stated that Myers is “already top three among general managers” as far as his salary. Lacob made those comments earlier this month to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami.

If Myers departs, it could be a huge blow to a Warriors team that is coming off of another championship but is struggling to get into the playoffs this season. The team would be looking to change things up to stay within their championship ways, but doing that while also looking to replace a legendary icon like Bob Myers would be difficult.

