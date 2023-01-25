Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke

Photo by Project 290 on Unsplash

Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ.

Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”

TMZ says that Baker’ss mother says he suffered a stroke this past Friday, but that it is so far considered minor and he is recovering well. She called that a “miracle.”

Following the stroke on Friday, Baker needed emergency surgery.

Baker played college ball for Penn State University but was expelled in 2007 due to off-campus fights. He then transferred to Hampton University. He signed with the Denver Broncos in 2009, playing a single game with them.

He later played in a game with the Miami Dolphins before really breaking out with the Washington Redskins, where he became a fan favorite, and became a defensive star for them from 2011 through 2016.

He later played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals, who released him in 2018. He never played another game in the NFL after that.

There has been no word on exactly what caused the stroke, or what exactly his recovery will look like, but according to his family, he is on the road to recovery.

We wish Chris “Swaggy” Baker the best in his recovery.

