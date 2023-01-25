Nets Looking To Trade Top Stars

Photo by Erik Cleves Kristensen/Flickr

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching and there has been a lot of talk about what teams may be buyers, what teams might be sellers, and beyond that, what players might be on the move. New reporting out on Wednesday gives us an idea on one team that may be active in the trade market and who they may trade away.

The Brooklyn Nets are “actively looking for upgrades before the stretch run” according to Kevin O’Connor of the sports website the Ringer.

O’Connor lists some possibilities of who the team may be targeting to trade prior to the deadline, with names such as Joe Harris, Seth Curry, and Patty Mills all mentioned as possible candidates to be traded from the team.

They are mentioned as possible candidates because of “their short-term salaries and the fact that they’ve been playing lesser roles lately,” per O’Connor.

O’Connor also mentions some possible targets for the Nets, including Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, although he doesn't see that as the best fit. He also mentions John Collins but mentions that the Nets are unlikely to have enough to get him.

He mentions more attainable names such as Naz Reid, Mo Bamba, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Kelly Olynyk.

What will the Nets ultimately decide to do prior to the deadline? We will just have to wait, as only time will tell.

