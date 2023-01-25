Top Football Coach Suddenly Fired

A top football manager in the top-tier British Premier League is out of the job this week with word that 44-year-old Frank Lampard has been fired by his Everton squad after a rough stretch of matches that sees them second to last in the standings.

In a match-up against West Ham United, another team that has struggled this season, on Saturday, Everton lost, which ended up as their ninth loss in 12 matches. The move to fire Lampard was made just days later, leading to support from some fans who have called for the young coach's dismissal.

He had only been on the job for a year after replacing another fired coach, Rafael Benitez, in January of 2021 when the club was in 16th place in the standings and being threatened with relegation. Instead, the manager helped the team avoid relegation, staying in the Premier League for this season.

BBC News notes that the club will now search for the sixth permanent manager in the past five years.

With the departure of Lampard, most of his staff will also depart the club, with coaches Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole, and Chris Jones all leaving. The goalkeeping coach, Alan Kelly, will stay with the club.

What comes next is a real question, as the team will begin the process of vetting and interviewing potential new managers.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.