Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.

One of the greatest players to ever play in the Japan League never had the opportunity to transfer over to the United States and play in Major League Baseball. Despite this, he went on to have one of the most impactful baseball careers of all time in Japan.

His name was Hiromitsu Kadota, and unfortunately, it is being reported that he passed away due to illness at the age of 74 and was found dead in his home on January 25, 2023.

Hiromitsu Kadota played for 23 seasons in the Japanese league and became the home run champ at age 40 hitting 44 home runs in 1988.

Over the course of his career, he played for three different teams, the Nankai Hawks, the Orix Braves, and Fukuoka Daiei Hawks.

In the Japanese Foreign League, Hiromitsu's career stats included a .289 batting average, a .379 on-base percentage, 567 home runs, 1,678 runs batted in, and 2,566 hits.

He played from 1970-1992 and was inducted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

