Star NBA Player Suffers Major Injury

Photo by Tim Hart on Unsplash

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently one of the best teams in the National Basketball Association, currently sitting in second place in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record and only two-and-a-half games back from the first seed, currently occupied by the 34-14 Denver Nuggets.

However, in the Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a three-game losing streak and in a recent game against the Phoenix Suns, the team lost something much more than just a game.

The Memphis Grizzlies provided the following medical update on Twitter late on Tuesday night:

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain in his right knee, which was sustained during the January 22 game against the Phoenix Suns. Adams is expected to be sidelined 3-5 weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

According to the Memphis Grizzlies, the star center for the team, Steven Adams, will be missing likely over a month of action due to a PCL sprain.

Steven Adams suffered the injury in the team's 112-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns, where Steven Adams dove for a loose ball in the final moments of the game.

Adams was acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021 through a trade. Since playing with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

The star center currently leads the league in offensive rebounds per game for the second consecutive year with an average of 5.1 offensive rebounds per game this season.

Through 42 games this season with the Grizzlies, Steven Adams averages 8.6 points per game, 11.5 rebounds per game, and 2.3 assists per game over an average of 27 minutes per game.

The loss of the center will be felt immensely on the boards as the team is losing one of the best rebounders in the game.

