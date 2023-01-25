Memphis, TN

Star NBA Player Suffers Major Injury

OnlyHomers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1Pdr_0kQPfSqb00
Photo byTim HartonUnsplash

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently one of the best teams in the National Basketball Association, currently sitting in second place in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record and only two-and-a-half games back from the first seed, currently occupied by the 34-14 Denver Nuggets.

However, in the Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a three-game losing streak and in a recent game against the Phoenix Suns, the team lost something much more than just a game.

The Memphis Grizzlies provided the following medical update on Twitter late on Tuesday night:

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain in his right knee, which was sustained during the January 22 game against the Phoenix Suns. Adams is expected to be sidelined 3-5 weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

According to the Memphis Grizzlies, the star center for the team, Steven Adams, will be missing likely over a month of action due to a PCL sprain.

Steven Adams suffered the injury in the team's 112-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns, where Steven Adams dove for a loose ball in the final moments of the game.

Adams was acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021 through a trade. Since playing with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

The star center currently leads the league in offensive rebounds per game for the second consecutive year with an average of 5.1 offensive rebounds per game this season.

Through 42 games this season with the Grizzlies, Steven Adams averages 8.6 points per game, 11.5 rebounds per game, and 2.3 assists per game over an average of 27 minutes per game.

The loss of the center will be felt immensely on the boards as the team is losing one of the best rebounders in the game.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NBA# Basketball# Sports# Grizzlies

Comments / 21

Published by

Breaking Sports News from around the world brought to you by the team behind OnlyHomers, a sports statistics tracking website.

Boston, MA
34K followers

More from OnlyHomers

Dallas, TX

NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious Injury

The Dallas Mavericks currently are sitting in the 6th sport of the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association with a 25-24 record. The team is in the middle of the pack in pace to make a playoff spot, but they may be about to have a rough road ahead due to a massive injury.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Another MLB Legend Dies

Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

Major Trade Made In MLB

Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.

Read full story
2 comments

Update Released on Status of Star 49ers RB

There have been many questions asked about the status of star running back Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, who has helped carry the team to the NFC Championship Game that will take place this Sunday.

Read full story

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Legendary MLB Star Dies

Over the past few years, we have had more than our fair share of deaths of former Major League Baseball stars. From Hall of Famers to World Series Champions. From All-Stars to players that just impacted their team in a variety of ways, it is always tragic to hear of the passing of a player that meant so much to the team they were on.

Read full story
36 comments
Philadelphia, PA

NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"

A star National Football League player is going on the defensive following many people speaking out about his antics during Saturday’s NFL playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge Move

With just weeks left before pitchers and catchers report for Major League Baseball spring training, teams continue to make moves to improve their team for the upcoming 2023 season, as well as make changes to improve their team going into the future.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers Make Major Coaching Hire

The NFL coaching carousel continues as the league approaches Super Bowl LVII, with one team making a key hiring that appears to be geared towards a more offense-based approach.

Read full story
3 comments

Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies

Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.

Read full story
53 comments

New York Jets Hire New Coach

The New York Jets had an encouraging 2022 season in the National Football League, with a rookie class that may have produced both the offensive and defensive rookies of the year.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

NFL Star Dies

The football world has been shaken up today with tragic news. According to the Detroit Lions reporter for ESPN, Eric Woodyard, former Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker passed away at age 25.

Read full story
18 comments

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.

Read full story
124 comments
Milwaukee, WI

NBA Star Diagnosed With Major Injury

Only a couple of years ago, the Milwaukee Bucks were victorious in winning the 2021 championship in the National Basketball League. They remain one of the best teams in the NBA and competitors for another run at a championship. This season they have a 31-17 record and sit in third place of the Eastern Conference, just three-and-a-half games behind the Boston Celtics.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Uber Eats Driver Walks Onto Basketball Court In Middle Of Game

When you place an Uber Eats order, you want your food delivered to you as quickly as possible and you expect excellent service. If you fail to provide exceptional service, those ordering from you will likely give you a poor rating and can even adjust your tip.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By Millions

Some people argue that those who are involved in the sports world are overpaid to begin with. They argue that athletes, coaches, and other staff make too much money and that they should be paid closer to what the average person in America makes.

Read full story
27 comments

MLB Legend Calls Hall of Fame Vote "Embarrassment"

On Tuesday, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America elected one nominee, former 3B Scott Rolen, to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, but many others who were on the ballot were not so fortunate and did not get elected.

Read full story
56 comments

Olympian Tragically Dies

The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.

Read full story
19 comments
Denver, CO

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.

Read full story
33 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy