NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

Photo by Michael Barera via CC SA 4.0

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.

After the game, it was announced that Tony Pollard suffered a high-ankle sprain as well as a fractured left fibula.

It has now been announced and is being reported on ESPN, star running back Tony Pollard underwent surgery to repair ligaments suffered from the high-ankle sprain.

The surgery referred to as "tightrope surgery" is a procedure that required screws into the tibia and fibula for repair. In this procedure, a braided polyethylene cord is applied to restore the bones' original position and allow for proper healing.

Tony Pollard did not need surgery on the fibula as it is reported that it will heal with time.

ESPN NFL nation reporter Todd Archer previously reported that Tony Pollard's injury would likely sideline him for three months.

This is significant timing as running back Tony Pollard is set to become a free agent in March. There were even talks about the Dallas Cowboys getting rid of former all-pro Ezekiel Elliot and using the franchise tag on Tony Pollard.

It is unclear whether the significant injury will lead to the Dallas Cowboys reconsidering that option, and opens the door to teams waiting to see how the running back recovers from such an injury before dishing out a long-term deal.

