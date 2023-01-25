Hall Of Fame Announces New Inductee

Photo by Jose Francisco Morales on Unsplash

Major League Baseball writers have been voting for the past couple of months on who they believe should be inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Today, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, we finally got the results on who will be elected to Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.

Major League Baseball and the Hall of Fame announced that only one player, third baseman Scott Rolen, surpassed the 75% threshold needed to be elected into the Hall of Fame.

Todd Helton, long-time first baseman for the Colorado Rockies, came up less than 3% short on votes.

According to MLB reporter Sarah Langs, Scott Rolen's 10.2% in his first year on the ballot is the lowest in a player's debut year on the ballot who eventually got in on the writers' ballot.

Scott Rolen's career span over 17 seasons and four teams. Over the course of his career, Rolen played for the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, and Cincinnati Reds.

He was a seven-time all-star, eight-time gold glove winner, Rookie of the Year with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1997, won the silver slugger in 2002, and won the 2006 World Series.

Over the course of his career, Scott Rolen had a .281 average, .364 on-base percentage, 316 home runs, 1287 runs batted in, 118 stolen bases, 2077 hits, and his career bWAR was 70.1.

Currently, Scott Rolen is debating between wearing a St. Louis Cardinals or Philadelphia Phillies hat on his Hall of Fame plaque.

