Dallas Cowboys Losing Coaches

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. But now, we are hearing that the game may not be the last of the losses the team will face.

The team is set to potentially lose the majority of their coaching staff, as their contracts expired after this season. NBC Sports Talk says that only head coach Mike McCarthy, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. remain with the team as of now.

The team may be able to re-sign some of the other coaches, but it will be a tough task to retain them all. If they choose not to re-sign the coaches, or if other teams pull them away, they will also be tasked with deciding on replacements, leaving Jerry Jones with a tough task for this winter.

Looking at social media, not everybody is convinced the coaches that remain on the team should be there either. Many have been calling for the firing of head coach Mike McCarthy, and NBC even speculates they could replace him with Sean Payton.

Amid their efforts to figure out their coaching staff and how their team may look this coming year, Jerry Jones and his son Stephen Jones are even said to have been canceling a number of media appearances.

