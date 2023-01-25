League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires

Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash

Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN.

The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.

The change has been making its way up the levels of baseball, from independent leagues and now working up the minor league system to the top levels of Minor League Baseball.

Although all parks in AAA will have the technology this coming season, ESPN says that half of the games this season will include every single ball and strike call being made by the computerized strike zone system, while the other half will be made by a live umpire and include a challenge system similar to what is used in tennis, where a ball or strike call can be challenged and it can then be checked in real-time using the automatic system. In this system, each team will be given three challenges each game, and if they are wrong on a challenge, they will lose the challenge.

