San Francisco 49ers Star Defensive Player Arrested

Photo by Fredrick Lee on Unsplash

The San Francisco 49ers have just defeated the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since rookie Brock Purdy took over for the San Francisco 49ers, the team has gone 8-0 and is now one win away from the Super Bowl.

Entering the NFC Championship game, the team will need every player ready to play, however, there may be a problem with that given new reports.

It is being reported that San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested last night due to a domestic issue.

Omenihu's girlfriend stated that her boyfriend, Charles Omenihu, pushed her to the ground during an argument. No visible injuries were observed and she declined medical attention.

The San Francisco 49ers released the following statement on defensive end Charles Omenihu:

“We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information."

Charles Omenihu, 25 years old, was drafted by the Houston Texans in the 2019 NFL draft in the 5th round, 161st overall. Playing his first two seasons with the Houston Texans, Omenihu had 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 30 tackles.

In the middle of 2021, Charles Omenihu was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick.

This season with the 49ers, Omenihu had his best season with 20 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 4.5 sacks.

