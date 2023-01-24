Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade

Photo by Robert F. on Unsplash

The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.

However, the Boston Red Sox lost star shortstop Xander Bogaerts when he signed with the San Diego Padres to a massive contract. The team also recently announced Trevor Story would be missing multiple months to start the season due to a recent surgery.

This led to the Red Sox without a solution in the middle infield. The team then signed gold glove-winning outfielder Adam Duvall to allow flexibility for centerfielder Kiké Hernandez to play shortstop or second base, positions he has played before in his career.

Now, it appears the Boston Red Sox has a more certain plan for the position after completing a major trade with the Kansas City Royals.

According to MLB reporter Mark Feinsand, the Boston Red Sox have traded away left-handed reliever Josh Taylor to the Kansas City Royals for shortstop Adalberto Mondesi as well as a player to be named later.

Josh Taylor missed all of 2022 with an injury. In his last action for the Red Sox, he pitched in 61 games, had a 3.40 ERA, 2.83 FIP, and 60 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched. Given the acquisitions of Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, and Joely Rodriguez, the Boston Red Sox felt Josh Taylor was expendable.

Adalberto Mondesi is a shortstop with good defense and elite speed. However, he comes with injury concerns of his own. Mondesi has only played 50 games total over the last two seasons. He also has an incredibly high strikeout percentage averaging over 30% for his career.

When healthy, Mondesi has flashed great potential. He only played over 100 games in a season once in his career, and that was in 2019. That season he led the league in triples with 10, had 20 doubles, 9 home runs, hitting .263 with a .291 on-base percentage and 43 stolen bases.

Mondesi is only 27 years old, and if he puts together a full season he could be an incredible addition. That is a big if though.

