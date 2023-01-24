NBA Star to Miss Several Games

Photo by Emanuel Ekström on Unsplash

The Washington Wizards have been riding through an up-and-down season thus far, holding a 20-26 record, good for 12th in the NBA Eastern Conference, but the Wizards have sprinkled bright spots throughout their season, highlighted by the play of their star forwards, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.

Unfortunately for the Wizards, Porzingis is now expected to miss multiple games after he suffered an ankle injury during their game against the Orlando Magic over the weekend. The team announced that he is being listed as week to week, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is optimism that he may be able to return within two weeks.

Porzingis, who always has had immense potential, will now return to the injury report again, something that has been all too familiar for the seven-foot-three forward. This year he has averaged 22 points with 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He has also averaged 1.5 blocks per game.

The injury news comes at the same time as the announcement that the Wizards have traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for multiple second-rounders and Kendrick Nunn. Hachimura had grown disgruntled after the team did not offer him a rookie contract extension during the offseason, telling reporters last week, "I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player.''

"And I want to be somewhere that likes my game. ... I just want to be somewhere that believes in me and I can be myself. That's my goal," Hachimura went on to say.

