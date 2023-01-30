Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

Photo by Lordmontu via CC SA 3.0

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.

However, this past season Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst seasons of his career, and the Green Bay Packers struggled because of it. Whether Aaron Rodgers is experiencing a decline due to age, the loss of superstar receiver Davante Adams, or because he was dealing with a broken thumb, it appears that Green Bay may be open to moving on from the quarterback.

The top NFL reporter for ESPN, Adam Schefter, reported recently that it is a very real possibility that the Green Bay Packers could entertain trading away Aaron Rodgers in the offseason.

This consensus has continued amongst other NFL reporters.

According to NBC NFL reporter Peter King, the Green Bay Packers would look for multiple first-round picks back for Aaron Rodgers. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman also reports that the New York Jets owner Woody Johnson would happily pay that price.

Following the last loss of the season versus the Detroit Lions, Aaron Rodgers was asked for a jersey swap but he was adamant he needed to hold onto the jersey. Some speculated that it could hint at retirement, but it could be because it was his last game in a Packers uniform since it seems like the star QB still thinks he can play.

In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers discussed that he believes he could win another MVP in the "right situation", and was open to that situation not being in Green Bay.

Heading into the offseason, it looks likely that Aaron Rodgers is open to leaving the Green Bay Packers and the Packers look content to send him to another team for a surplus of picks.

We may have seen our last game with Aaron Rodgers being the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

Update: ESPN Reporter Adam Schefter reports that the Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason, which would make him likely to be traded.

