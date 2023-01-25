New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

Photo by AlexanderJonesi via CC SA 2.0

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots are naming Bill O'Brien as the team's new offensive coordinator moving forward.

Bill O'Brien spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator for Alabama under Nick Saban. O'Brien also spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2020. He had a 52-48 head coaching record with the Houston Texans before he was fired in 2020.

O'Brien already has familiarity with the Patriots organization and working under head coach Bill Belichick, as Bill O'Brien spent 2007-2011 with the New England Patriots working various roles all the way up until being the team's offensive coordinator in 2011.

Fans in New England will be glad to welcome Bill O'Brien back with open arms, as last season the team had miserable offensive production being led by Matt Patricia. It was announced less than two weeks ago that the Patriots would begin a search for a new offensive coordinator.

It appears that the team has found its top option and can start working on revitalizing the offense moving forward.

