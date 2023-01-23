Boston, MA

San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston Celtics

Photo byWilliam Lovelady, US Navy via Public Domain

The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the entire National Basketball League with a 35-12 record and are currently on a nine-game win streak. They are four and a half games above the next closest team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers.

This is coming off a season in which the Boston Celtics lost in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, and it appears the team is trying to get back there with a different result.

President of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens, seems heavily interested in making a move to add to the team in an effort to prepare for the last stretch of the season and solidify a top team for the playoffs.

According to LJ Ellis, author of Spurstalk and San Antonio Spurs writer, The Boston Celtics have a trade offer out to the San Antonio Spurs for star center Jakob Poeltl. LJ Ellis is reporting that the Boston Celtics currently are offering their 2028 first-round pick completely unprotected, which the San Antonio Spurs currently have a choice to pick swap as long as it is not the first pick due to last season's Derrick White trade.

However, it should be noted that the Boston Celtics are not the only team interested in Jakob Poeltl, as Ellis also reports the Toronto Raptors are aggressive as the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers remain active in discussions. He also notes the Los Angeles Lakers are interested, and given the Lakers completed a major trade earlier today, it is possible they try to acquire more.

The Boston Celtics believe Jakob Poeltl would complete their frontcourt. Jakob Poeltl, a 7-1 center, averages 12.2 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, and 2.9 assists per game. He is also an elite rim protector.

If the Celtics push forward on a trade and acquire Poeltl, they would have one of the best front court defenses in the entire NBA and would improve on an already elite squad.

