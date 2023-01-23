Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'

Photo by Marius Christensen on Unsplash

Trades happen in every sports league, and most often times the players have nothing but good things to say about their previous team. However, it appears that is not always the case.

Just a few days ago, the current defending champions of the Women's National Basketball Association, Las Vegas Aces, traded away 29-year-old star forward Dearica Hamby as well as the Las Vegas Aces' 2024 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Sparks for 29-year-old center Amanda Zahui B. and the Los Angeles Sparks' 2024 second-round pick.

During the Las Vegas Aces' 2022 WNBA victory parade, Dearica Hamby announced that she was pregnant with her second child.

Following the trade, Dearica Hamby posted on Instagram attacking her former team for treating her unprofessionally and unethically due to her pregnancy. Her full statement is posted on Instagram here, but we will quote portions of her statement.

Being traded is a part of the business. Being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against is not. I have had my character and work ethic attacked. I was promised things to entice me to sign my contract extension that were not followed through on. I was accused of signing my extension knowingly pregnant. This is false. I was told that I was "a question mark" and that it was said that I said I would "get pregnant again" and there was a concern for my level of commitment to the team.

I was traded because "I wouldn't be ready and we need bodies". I planned to play this season, and I have expressed my desire to play this season. I have pushed myself throughout my entire pregnancy.

The unprofessional and unethical way that I have been treated has been traumatizing. To be treated this way by an organization, BY WOMEN who are mothers, who have claimed to "be in these shoes," who preach family, chemistry, and women's empowerment is disappointing and leaves me sick to my stomach.

Dearica Hamby had been with the organization since 2015 when they were still known as the San Antonio Stars. She followed the organization when they became the Las Vegas Aces in 2018. For the past two seasons, she has been elected to the WNBA all-star game.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.