NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons

The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.

However, with recent news, it appears that the matchup could be slightly harder for the Boston Celtics.

ESPN is reporting that according to Jonathan Isaac's pastor during a Sunday morning service, Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac is expected to return to the court for the matchup between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic.

Jonathan Isaac, who is 25 years old, has not played competitive action since he suffered a serious knee injury on August 2, 2020. In the August 2nd game in 2020, the 6-11 power forward suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

Following the injury and subsequent surgery, Jonathan Isaac missed the entire 2020-2021 NBA season as well as the 2021-2022 NBA season as he was rehabbing his knee.

While rehabbing his knee injury, Jonathan Isaac proceeded to suffer a serious hamstring injury in March of 2022, which required surgery and has kept him out all of the 2022-2023 NBA season thus far.

Monday will mark the return for the young star, who before his knee injury was putting up 11.9 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game, and 1.4 assists per game.

Update: In Jonathan Isaac's return to the court he scored 10 points, and had 2 steals, 1 assist, and 3 rebounds during 10 minutes of play, which helped lead the Orlando Magic to victory over the Boston Celtics 113-98.

