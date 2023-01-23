Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever

Photo by Thomas Serer on Unsplash

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team

Ronaldo joins the team as captain following an absolutely massive contract that will see him paid $200 million per year for the next two-and-a-half years, according to ESPN. This is the richest contract in sports history.

With the victory, Al-Nassr moves to 10 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss, moving to first place in the Saudi Pro League table, ahead of Al-Hilal. Ettifaq, their opponent on Sunday, now has 4 wins, 4 draws, and 6 losses. That ranks them 10th in the table, out of 16 teams. The bottom two teams face relegation.

What will be next for Ronaldo with his new club? They will face a matchup on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final. We will watch to see if Ronaldo can score his first Al-Nassr goal in that match, or if it will have to wait longer.

While we do not know that, one thing can be said for certain: the eyes of fans around the world are tuned into the Saudi Pro League as one of the absolute legends of sports has joined the league.

