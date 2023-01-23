NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving Team

Photo by Anelale Nájera on Unsplash

The NFL season for all but four teams has come to an end, and when we see the rest of the teams play next, they will look different in a variety of ways. When the Las Vegas Raiders last played, the main storyline was the expectation that it was the last game for quarterback Derek Carr in a Raiders jersey.

While it was all but confirmed weeks ago that he would not be returning for the 2023-2024 season, Carr sent out a tweet this weekend which absolutely put to rest even the slightest speculation that he may find a way to return to Las Vegas.

In a tweet on Saturday, Carr said, "Thank you to all the people reaching out trying to give me their platform to tell my side of what happened. It's the hardest thing in the world not to jump on every interview and tell the whole truth. Thank you but I'm choosing to move on and give our next city our best."

As previously mentioned, the parting of ways was widely expected, and became a foregone conclusion with two games to go in the season when Carr was benched by Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. The down 2022 season came after a season in 2021 where he passed for over 4,800 yards and helped lead the Raiders to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

In 2022, Carr's stock plummeted as he was able to complete just 60.8% of his passes, which was his lowest percentage since his rookie season.

