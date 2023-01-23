NFL Star Suffers "Very Serious" Injury

Photo by Project 290 on Unsplash

The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs concluded on Sunday, and we now know who will be playing in both the NFC and AFC championship games next weekend. But the weekend did not end without us seeing a star running back go down with a very serious injury.

During the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys in California, star running back Tony Pollard was injured in the second quarter when he caught a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott with under two minutes remaining in the half. 49ers defensive star Jimmie Ward then tackled him, rolling onto Pollard's ankle.

The pro-bowler could not get up, and was carted to the locker room by team officials, where he was quickly ruled out from returning to the game for the second half, which saw the 49ers achieve victory and move on in the playoffs.

At the time he was carted off after already being treated on the field, he already had an air cast on his left leg. Following the game, the diagnosis of the Cowboys' superstar was revealed.

He will be sidelined from football activities for months after breaking his left fibula. He will require surgery for the fracture. NBC Sports also reports that Pollard also suffered a high ankle sprain during the play.

Pollard will enter free agency after the playoffs end.

