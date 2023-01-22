Legendary Basketball Announcer Dies

The National Basketball League lost one of the greatest announcers of all time on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

According to Kerry Eggers, the biographer and friend of Bill Schonley, legendary broadcasting announcer Bill Schonely died at the age of 93.

Bill Schonley was hired in 1970 as an announcer for the Portland Trail Blazers during their inaugural season in the National Basketball League. Schonely would hold that role for 28 years, and ended up coining the well-known team phrase "Rip City".

Throughout his long, storied career as a broadcaster from 1970-1997, but staying with the team in some broadcast capacity through 200, Bill Schonley was the play-by-play broadcaster for 2,522 television and radio broadcasts for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Following his leaving of the booth, Schonley was hired by the Trail Blazers in a new role of ambassador from 2003 until 2022.

The President of Business Operations for the Portland Trail Blazers released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Trail Blazers legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely, our hearts go out to his wife, Dottie, and the entire Schonely family during this difficult time. Bill was a warm, engaging and sharp person – always up for a joke, a keen observation or a kind remark. His mark on the organization, the state of Oregon and all of sports broadcasting will be felt for generations. No one loved Rip City more than Bill did and we are all forever grateful for his contributions to the community."

Bill Schonley died with his wife of 31 years, Dottie Schonely, by his side.

