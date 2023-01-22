Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant Injury

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

The Kansas City Chiefs played the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday with the winner advancing to the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs won the game 27-20, advancing to their fifth straight AFC Championship, however, despite the win, they may have lost something much more.

In the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, superstar quarterback and potential MVP Patrick Mahomes was rolled up by the defense. He proceeded to limp and remain in the game until he was sent back to the locker room and replaced by backup quarterback Chad Henne.

Patrick Mahomes returned for the second half of the game and helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their fifth-straight AFC Championship game and looking for a chance to go back to the Super Bowl. However, after the game Patrick Mahomes needed to get x-rays and further testing on his injured ankle.

According to top NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the x-rays on Patrick Mahomes ankle appear to have come back negative, however, it looks like he has a high-ankle sprain.

For most players, a high-ankle sprain is almost a guarantee that the player will be missing multiple weeks at minimum. Obviously, given the situation where one game decides who goes to the Super Bowl, it should be assumed that Patrick Mahomes will do everything in his power to start next week versus either the Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals.

But, that also does not seem like a likely option. Patrick Mahomes is on a 10-year, $450 million contract and is consistently one of the best players in the NFL. He helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to these five-consecutive AFC Championships. If he is not close to 100% in the AFC Championship, the team could proceed to protect the future of their franchise and hope Chad Henne and Andy Reid can draw up a game plan to help give Patrick Mahomes multiple weeks off before returning in the potential Super Bowl.

For right now, there is a real chance potential MVP Patrick Mahomes will be incapable of playing next week in a match to decide who goes to the Super Bowl.

