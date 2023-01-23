Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies

Photo by Rick Rodriguez on Unsplash

It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023.

According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.

Sal Bando was a three-time world series champion and four-time all-star. His playing career spanned 16 years while he was general manager for the Milwaukee Brewers from 1991-1998.

Bando's first year in the majors was with the Kansas City Athletics in 1966. He followed the team to Oakland in 1968. Sal Bando was elected to four different all-star teams with the Oakland Athletics. His all-star seasons included 1969, 1972, 1973, and 1974. He also won three consecutive World Series championships with the team in 1972, 1973, and 1974.

Sal finished 2nd in voting for the American League Most Valuable Player in 1971, losing out on the award to fellow teammate, starting pitcher Vida Blue.

In 1977, Sal Bando proceeded to join the Milwaukee Brewers in free agency and that is where he remained for the last five years of his playing career.

He then continued working in the front office of the Milwaukee Brewers as a General Manager from 1991-1998.

Other honors Sal Bando has included being in the college baseball Hall of Fame and was the 1965 College World Series Most Outstanding Player as a member of Arizona State.

Throughout his career, Bando hit .254, had a .352 on-base percentage, 242 home runs, 1039 runs batted in, 75 stolen bases, and a career 61.5 bWAR.

