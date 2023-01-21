Miami Dolphins Fire Coach

Photo by Tony Hisgett via CC Attribution 2.0

Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.

The Dolphins announced Friday that they would be parting ways with Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer after he spent four seasons with the franchise, the last three being in his role as DC.

"I am grateful for Josh's contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team."

In addition to Boyer's firing, the Dolphins have also let go of safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie, and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.

While the Dolphins had the fourth-best run defense in the NFL last season, according to ESPN, they struggled to generate pass pressure, only ranking 22nd in sacks per pass attempt, and finishing 24th in points per game.

Boyer had originally come to the Dolphins alongside former Head Coach Brian Flores and was retained after Flores was let go in 2021. Prior to that, he had spent 12 years with the New England Patriots in various roles.

