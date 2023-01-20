NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

Photo by Jonas Allert on Unsplash

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.

In early November, New York Giants Safety Xavier McKinney was involved in a serious accident in Mexico while riding in a Can-am ATV during the team's bye week. The accident led to numerous broken fingers which led to surgery and Xavier McKinney was placed on the injured reserve.

Today, we are learning more about the injury.

Speaking with the New York Post, Xavier McKinney detailed more about that tragic day.

“I don’t think people understood the magnitude of what it was. They didn’t really understand how broken that it really was." "I think a lot of people didn’t understand that I coulda really lost three fingers." “I was almost close to losing three of my fingers.”

McKinney was incredible close to losing three of his fingers due to the accident, the doctor even told McKinney that he was not sure how to put the fingers back together due to how severe the damage was.

“When we were doing surgery, actually the doc told me afterwards, he was like he wasn’t sure how he was even gonna be able to get all the pieces back together ’cause there was so many,”

Following the successful surgery, McKinney was able to return to the football field wearing a cast on his hand.

Xavier McKinney, 23 years old, was drafted in the high-second round of the 2020 NFL draft, 36th overall. He is in his third season with the New York Giants and the serious injury led to him missing 8 games during the regular season.

After everything, McKinney is lucky to still be able to play the sport and will continue to make an impact with the New York Giants as their playoff run continues this week against potential Super Bowl favorite, Philadelphia Eagles.

