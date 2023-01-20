New England Patriots and Matt Patricia Could Part Ways

Photo by AlexanderJonesi via CC SA 2.0

The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season with an 8-9 record, but this was not at all a fault of the elite defense for the Patriots. The struggles this season were all on the offensive side of the ball, where young quarterback Mac Jones appeared to take a step back in his second season.

Potentially, the biggest reason for offensive struggles may have been due to the de facto Offensive Coordinator, Matt Patricia.

Matt Patricia started his NFL career as an assistant on the offensive side of the ball with the New England Patriots back in 2004 through 2005 until the Patriots moved him to be a defensive coach. Patricia's specialty on defense with the New England Patriots lasted until 2017 when he was then subsequently hired as the next head coach of the Detroit Lions.

After three failed seasons with the Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia was fired and added back to the New England Belichick under Bill Belichick. However, following the loss of Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders, Matt Patricia suddenly became thrown into the offensive coordinator role with minimal offensive experience.

For fans, the move was more offensive than offensive.

Following the failure of the offense and missing the playoffs, the New England Patriots announced they would begin searching for a new offensive coordinator, effectively ending Matt Patricia's prominent role in the offense.

However, many fans felt that he would be relegated to a lesser role and remain with the team. Likely to some fans excitement, a new report suggests that Matt Patricia and the New England Patriots might part ways.

Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard stated on the 'Felger & Mazz' show on 98.5 The Sports Hub, that:

“There is uncertainty about at least whether Matt Patricia is here on the staff next year,” That his Detroit Lions contract is at the end; that means that the Patriots would have to draw up an entirely new contract for him."

“I have a hard time seeing this. I don’t know how he goes from being attached to Bill Belichick at the league meetings and everything to suddenly not here anymore. And maybe it’s better off for Patricia to go someplace else and forge his own way. … But I think there’s the possibility that Patricia’s not here at all.”

Fans almost certainly will not be disappointed if Matt Patricia leaves the staff altogether, and it appears that that just might happen.

