Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To Extension

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a surprisingly successful season, finishing with a 9-8 record and making a playoff appearance. People wrote off the Seattle Seahawks before the season when the team traded away Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson and announced they would give the starting job to backup quarterback Geno Smith.

That move turned out to be the right one, acquiring a surplus of picks, and getting marginally better quarterback play. Geno Smith even set the Seattle Seahawks franchise record in passing yards, breaking Russell Wilson's record.

Well, after a successful season, the Seattle Seahawks are looking to begin retaining some of their star players and lock them up long-term. They wasted no time to get started, as only a few days after losing in the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and having the team's offseason begin, they have locked up a 2-time pro bowler.

According to ESPN's top NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks are extending their kicker, Jason Myers, to a four-year contract worth $21.1 million. The deal can be worth up to $22.6 million with incentives. This move retains the pro bowl kicker who was set to be a free agent this offseason.

It also should be noted that the Seattle Seahawks may have been influenced to retain the elite kicker after witnessing the meltdown of Dallas Cowboy's kicker Brett Maher in their playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Maher proceeded to set an NFL record for most missed extra points in an NFL game.

This past season, Jason Myers hit 34 of his 37 field goal attempts with a long of 56 yards. He missed only one extra point this year, finishing with 41 out of 42 extra-point attempts.

He has previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and New York Jets, and has been with the Seattle Seahawks for the previous four seasons. If he plays out his contract, he will be kicking for the Seattle Seahawks until he is 35 years old.

