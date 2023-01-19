MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts

Photo by Anc516 via CC 3.0

As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.

Just a couple of days ago, eight-year seasoned veteran Travis Shaw announced he was retiring from the MLB.

Today, another player unsigned has announced he is retiring from Major League Baseball.

MLB writer for Sportsnet, Arden Zwelling, announced on Twitter that right-handed pitcher David Phelps is retiring from MLB.

He made the decision late last season, where with the Toronto Blue Jays he appeared in 65 games and had a 2.83 earned run average with 64 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched.

David Phelps, who is 36 years old, appeared to have more to give as he had looked like a dominant relief pitcher the last two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, having a 2.55 ERA in 76 games and a 2.96 FIP.

Phelps started his career being drafted by the New York Yankees in the 14th round in 2008. He made it to the show in 2012 for the New York Yankees at the age of 25.

He occasionally had been used as a starting pitcher throughout the first 4 years of his career making 64 starts in 174 games between 2012-2016.

Over the course of his career, he pitched with the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins, Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and Philadelphia Phillies.

After failing as a starter, he found a role as a fairly dominant relief pitcher where he remained from 2016-2022.

During his 10-year career, David Phelps had a 3.80 ERA in 367 games, 682.2 innings, 666 strikeouts, and a 3.87 FIP.

