Vikings, Jefferson Discussing Extension

Last season, wide receivers seemed to get a massive increase in pay when the Jacksonville Jaguars' questionable signing of Christian Kirk for four years, $72 million reset the receiver market. This led to elite wide receiver Davante Adams signing for 5 years, $141.25 million with the Las Vegas Raiders which was the highest contract per year in NFL history until wide receiver Tyreek Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract which set a new record for highest paid receiver per year.

Now, that record may be about to be shattered.

According to Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings reporter Ben Goessling, Minnesota Vikings general manager Adofo-Mensah announced that the Vikings have had an initial dialogue with star receiver Justin Jefferson's agent about a contract extension.

Justin Jefferson might be the best receiver in the National Football League, where through his first three seasons he has set massive records for the Minnesota Vikings franchise, surpassing Hall of Fame wide receiver and Minnesota Viking great Randy Moss in most yards through the first three seasons of their career.

Jefferson, who is only 23 years old, led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,809 yards and 128 receptions this past season. This led to Jefferson earning his first first-team all-pro selection in his young three-year career.

He has now been a part of either first-team or second-team all-pro for every season of his career.

With likely two years left on his contract when the Vikings pick up the 5th-year option, it seems early to discuss an extension but it would behoove the team to start early to lock up a generational talent.

If they do manage to come to an extension agreement, it would without a doubt set new records for the receiver market.

