Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff Game

Photo by Keith Allison via CC SA 2.0

The National Football League and Dallas Cowboys witnessed something never witnessed before in history during the Dallas Cowboys Monday night wild card playoff match versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher managed to miss four extra points in the playoff game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which set a new NFL record for most missed extra points by a kicker in an NFL game.

Not only did he miss four extra points, but he also missed all of them in a row. It came as a shock to everyone, as Brett Maher only missed three extra points all season long prior to this disastrous night.

Despite setting the NFL record for most missed extra points in a game, the Dallas Cowboys stated that they will stick with him as their kicker.

However, it appears that the Dallas Cowboys will not give Brett Maher a big leash as new information has come out.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Dallas Cowboys intend to sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the team's practice squad.

Brett Maher, 33 years old, kicked 50 of his 53 extra points this season while hitting 29 of his 32 field goal attempts, which was good for a 90.6% field goal percentage. Even with the stellar season kicking the ball, if he crumbles in the playoffs again, the team will likely be turning to 26-year-old Tristan Vizcaino who has spent time with numerous teams throughout his short time in the NFL.

