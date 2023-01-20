Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

Photo by Andre Tan on Unsplash

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today.

The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.

Chris Ford was a member of the Boston Celtics as a player when the team won the 1981 NBA championship and was an assistant coach to the team when the Boston Celtics won it all in 1984 and 1986.

Ford was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1972, where he proceeded to play for the first seven seasons of his career. During the 1978-79 season, Chris Ford was traded to the Boston Celtics where he remained for the final four seasons of his playing career.

In his four seasons with Boston, Ford, who played guard, averaged 10.3 points per game, 2.3 rebounds per game, and 3.3 assists per game.

Following his retirement as a player in 1982, Ford joined the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach where he remained until he got promoted to head coach of the Boston Celtics in the 1990-91 season.

He was a head coach for the Celtics until 1995 when he was fired. He was subsequently hired by the Milwaukee Bucks as their head coach from 1996 until 1998 when he then became the coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. Chris Ford's coaching career ended in 2003-04 as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.